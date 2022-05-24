Vineyard picnics, tea, proposal packages now offered at ONX Wines

Guests invited to get ‘up close and personal’ with the vineyard

– Guests can now get up close and personal with the vines at ONX Wines’ new Vineyard Picnic, Vineyard Afternoon Tea, and Vineyard Proposal experiences.

In the Vineyard Picnic Experience, guests are welcomed to the estate, then led on an off-road tour to their private picnic spot amongst the vines. Here they can relax and enjoy locally sourced culinary creations packed in a winsome picnic basket while sipping through one of their newly released award-winning blends. The cost is $77.50 per person. The Vineyard Afternoon Tea takes it a step further and allows the guest to sip through five estate wines while “savoring a midday pause.” These wines are carefully paired with locally made sandwiches and tea, which the guest can relish amongst one of the farm’s charming vineyard oases. Fluffy pastries, award-winning wines, and newly budding vines charm, delight and relax. Parties of 6-12 start at $348.

Want to pop the question? Their exclusive Vineyard Proposal Experience will never be forgotten. A private oasis is carefully staged and guests will be set up with a picnic basket outfitted with cloth napkins, plates, and utensils. In addition, they will receive a bottle of ONX wine, local gourmet charcuterie, two stemless glasses to keep, and sparkling water. To keep the celebration going, the winery offers the ability to celebrate with up to 20 friends or family members after the engagement for an additional fee.

For more information, visit www.onxwine.com/

