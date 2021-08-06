Vino Vargas Winery kicks off 2021 grape harvest

Harvest of sparkling wine grapes begins

– Sparkling wine producer Vino Vargas kicked off the 2021 grape harvest season with an early morning pick of their Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes. The harvest started at first light and a brisk 55-degree weather with a touch of morning coastal fog.

Sparkling wine grapes are picked three to four weeks earlier than grapes for still wine because of the need for higher acidity and low sugar. The sparkling wine harvest marks the season’s beginning. “The grape quality is really exceptional and 2021 is going to be a great vintage,” said Pedro

Vargas winemaker. “A slow, warm growing season is reflected in the concentrated flavor profiles and ideal for our sparkling wines,” added Vargas. Sommelier Vicky Vargas ceremoniously marked the occasion by sabering a bottle of the Vargas Paso Doble sparkling wine, sprinkling it over the grapes, then sharing with the harvest team. “This is such a special time for us and we are thankful that nature and our vineyard team got us to this point,” said Vicky. The name Paso Doble derives from the origin of the grapes, Paso Robles, and the double fermentation (Doble, Spanish for double) required to make sparkling wine using the traditional method. The chardonnay, sparkling wine clone 38, comes from the Chris vineyard. The pinot noir, sparkling wine clone 73.1, came from the Hortencia vineyard. Both estate blocks, named in honor of the couple’s late mothers, were planted with plant material that originated in France at the world-famous Perrier Jouet Champagne house and was originally imported by Mumm of Napa County.

After harvest, whole clusters are deposited in a pneumatic press and over a period of about two hours the juice is gently pressed out. Each grape type is pressed separately and goes into individual tanks to be fermented into base wine for the traditional “Méthode Champenoise” production employed by Vino Vargas.

Vino Vargas is among a small group of producers who make their sparkling wines on premise, and using the traditional method. Tasting and winery tours are offered by appointment. Harvest season runs through October and is the perfect time to visit Paso Robles wine country.

Learn more about the winery and Paso Doble at www.vinovargas.com

