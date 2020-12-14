Vino Vargas release sparkling wine collection for the holidays

Paso Doble Sparkling Wine Collection release

–Today Paso Robles winery Vino Vargas released a collection of Paso Doble sparkling wines in time for the holidays. The 2019 vintage collection consists of three premium sparklers made at the winery in the classic Méthode Champenoise style. The collection consists of:

• Paso Doble, Brut Blanc de blanc, 100-percent chardonnay

• Paso Doble, Brut Blanc de noir, 100-percent pinot noir

• Paso Doble, Brut Rosé, a blend of chardonnay and pinot noir

Vino Vargas, along with several other producers, have focused on bringing a sparkling wine cachet and experience to Paso Robles wine country. Winemaker Pedro Vargas has written a book on the subject of making Méthode Champenoise sparkling wine which is available on Amazon. “Our goal is to help make Paso Robles not just a wine tourism destination, but a sparkling wine destination as well,” said Vargas.

The release of the Paso Doble sparkling wine collection provides consumers with a very traditional line-up and thrusts Vino Vargas into this highly popular wine segment that previously only Napa and Sonoma were known for. According to data from Nielsen which tracks wine sales and trends, sparkling wine sales figures for the 52-week ending in September were up 12-percent year over year. At the same time, production of sparkling wine has been driven by small wineries like Vino Vargas which joins a domestic group of 614 producers in the US.

Each bottle of Paso Doble is handmade and aged for 12 months before disgorging. Popping the cork reveals light and fine bubbles with lingering mousse, or foam, on par with some of the more popular champagnes. Traditional pairings like oysters and brie still hold true but sommelier Vicky Vargas suggests being creative during this pandemic. “I believe bubbles are an everyday thing and there is no need to wait for a special pairing.” said Vargas. “Try them with spicy foods or a nice home-made pizza, really anything goes and you can’t go wrong when you start with a delicious sparkling wine.”

Post Covid-19, the winery will offer a sparkling wine tasting experience. Until then, the wines are available by the bottle for shipping or pickup at the winery. Order online at www.vinovargas.com. Each wine retails for $48 and wine club members receive a discounted price depending on their club membership.

