Vino Vargas to host sparkling wine events during October

Learn about, taste sparkling wines at hands-on workshops

– Sparkling wine producer Vino Vargas is celebrating October Harvest Month by hosting two sparkling wine-based events at their winery in San Miguel.

The “Bubbles Atelier” events will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 and 22. The workshop will be led by winemaker Pedro Vargas who will guide the guests through the critical steps of producing Methode champenoise sparkling wine. The experience promises to be fun and educational, including the history of champagne and sparkling wine, its terminology, and production techniques. The workshop will let the guest experience tirage fermentation, remuage (riddling), disgorging, adding dosage, then cork and cage their special bottle to take home. A tasting of the current 2022 base wine cuvées before their bottling will deliver insights into how the wine develops when it is released in final form.

“I love making these wines and sharing them with our guests,” said Pedro Vargas. “We’re proud of our San Miguel AVA and happy to show people that amazing world-class sparkling wines can be produced here.”

Sommelier Vicky Vargas will saber a bottle to commence the tasting portion of the Bubbles Atelier. The guests will enjoy a seated tasting of three Vargas sparkling wines paired with caviar, pâté, and other delicacies. As a bonus, several renowned Champagnes and sparkling wines will be poured for comparative evaluation.

“We’ve been making award-winning sparkling wines on-site for seven years. But, tasting the sparkling wine is when we can enjoy the high caliber of a true Methode champenoise,” said Vicky Vargas. She earned her certification from the Guild of Master Sommeliers of America.

To register for these special events, visit https://www.exploretock.com/vinovargas or click the following links:

Oct. 15 session: https://www.exploretock.com/vinovargas/event/361940/bubbles-atelier-workshop-1

Oct. 22 session: https://www.exploretock.com/vinovargas/event/361941/bubbles-atelier-workshop-2

You can learn more about the winery at www.vinovargas.com.

