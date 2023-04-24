Vintage motorbikes and cars fill city park for annual event

15th annual event returns to downtown Paso Robles

– The Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association hosted the 15th annual Vintage Sidecar Rendezvous, Recycled Treasures, Vintage Motorcycles & Electric Cars event over the weekend.

Motorcycles with sidecars lined Downtown City Park. There was also a line of exotic vintage sports cars including a 1960-era MGA, and other old European classic sports cars. One section featured recycled treasures proving the old adage, “One person’s junk is another’s treasure.”

Karyl Lammers said, “We saw a Sidecar Rally in Griffith Park in Los Angeles 15 years ago, and we thought, ‘Let’s bring them to Paso Robles.’ We’ve been inviting them here for 15 years now. They come from Los Angeles, Arizona, and the Bay Area. Today turned out to be a beautiful day.”

The weather definitely cooperated with the outdoor event at the downtown city park in Paso Robles.