Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 21, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Vintage Sidecar & Recycled Treasures show returns April 22
  • Follow Us!

Vintage Sidecar & Recycled Treasures show returns April 22 

Posted: 7:15 am, February 21, 2023 by News Staff

vintage sidecar

Vendor spaces available

– Collectors, dealers, crafters, and garden enthusiasts are invited to participate in the recycled treasures portion of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association’s Vintage Sidecar Rendezvous, Recycled Treasures, Vintage Motorcycles, and Electric Cars event on Saturday, April 22, in the downtown city park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Applications are available from the Paso Robles Main Street office, 835 12th St. Suite D, in the alley, or from the website: www.pasoroblesdowntown.org. Call (805) 238-4103 for more information or visit www.PasoRoblesDowntown.org.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.