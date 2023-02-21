Vintage Sidecar & Recycled Treasures show returns April 22

Vendor spaces available

– Collectors, dealers, crafters, and garden enthusiasts are invited to participate in the recycled treasures portion of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association’s Vintage Sidecar Rendezvous, Recycled Treasures, Vintage Motorcycles, and Electric Cars event on Saturday, April 22, in the downtown city park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Applications are available from the Paso Robles Main Street office, 835 12th St. Suite D, in the alley, or from the website: www.pasoroblesdowntown.org. Call (805) 238-4103 for more information or visit www.PasoRoblesDowntown.org.

