Paso Robles News|Friday, September 18, 2020
You are here: Home » Politics » Virtual council candidate briefing available for public viewing
  • Follow Us!

Virtual council candidate briefing available for public viewing 

Posted: 6:13 am, September 18, 2020 by News Staff

–The City of Paso Robles conducted a virtual candidate briefing Wednesday evening to educate Paso Robles City Council candidates about the services provided by and operations within each city department.

The executive manager of each of the city’s seven departments – Police, Fire, Public Works, Community Development, Community Services, Administrative Services, and the City Manager’s Office, gave an overview of their department’s responsibilities and the operations of each of its divisions.

Residents who are interested in viewing the two-hour presentation along with the candidates can do so at www.prcity.com/youtube.



Comments

Posted in:  Politics
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.