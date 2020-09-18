Virtual council candidate briefing available for public viewing

–The City of Paso Robles conducted a virtual candidate briefing Wednesday evening to educate Paso Robles City Council candidates about the services provided by and operations within each city department.

The executive manager of each of the city’s seven departments – Police, Fire, Public Works, Community Development, Community Services, Administrative Services, and the City Manager’s Office, gave an overview of their department’s responsibilities and the operations of each of its divisions.

Residents who are interested in viewing the two-hour presentation along with the candidates can do so at www.prcity.com/youtube.

