Virtual exercise course for older adults starts Aug. 18 

Posted: 2:22 am, August 10, 2020 by News Staff

Doris Lance, yoga instructor. Photo from Linkedin.

–Have you heard the phrase, “Sitting is the new smoking?” Cuesta College’s Emeritus exercise program, taught by Doris Lance, is offering a 45-minute class of stretching, balance, and cardiovascular fitness three days a week available to seniors beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday class, via Zoom classroom. The course requires registration prior to the first meeting.

Statistics from a Harvard Business Review article cites sitting in front of a computer, watching television, and playing online games contribute to an average of 9.3 hours per day of sitting.

In addition, the Center for Disease Control found only 35-percent of adults over 60 are physically active, affecting one’s physical and mental health. National Academy Guidelines lists the benefits of physical activity as:
1. Strengthening the immune system
2. Prevention of muscle loss
3. Cardiovascular health
4. Flexibility
5. Improved balance to prevent falls

With a B.A. degree, IDEA membership, and advanced courses in exercise biomechanics, Lance has over 15 years of experience and practices what she preaches. All levels will be accommodated using a mat, strap, and chair. Registration is available today online at cuesta.edu (under the emeritus tab) or call/leave a message at (805) 546-3942.



