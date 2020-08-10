Virtual exercise course for older adults starts Aug. 18

–Have you heard the phrase, “Sitting is the new smoking?” Cuesta College’s Emeritus exercise program, taught by Doris Lance, is offering a 45-minute class of stretching, balance, and cardiovascular fitness three days a week available to seniors beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday class, via Zoom classroom. The course requires registration prior to the first meeting.

Statistics from a Harvard Business Review article cites sitting in front of a computer, watching television, and playing online games contribute to an average of 9.3 hours per day of sitting.

In addition, the Center for Disease Control found only 35-percent of adults over 60 are physically active, affecting one’s physical and mental health. National Academy Guidelines lists the benefits of physical activity as:

1. Strengthening the immune system

2. Prevention of muscle loss

3. Cardiovascular health

4. Flexibility

5. Improved balance to prevent falls

With a B.A. degree, IDEA membership, and advanced courses in exercise biomechanics, Lance has over 15 years of experience and practices what she preaches. All levels will be accommodated using a mat, strap, and chair. Registration is available today online at cuesta.edu (under the emeritus tab) or call/leave a message at (805) 546-3942.

Share this post!

email

Related