Virtual exercise course for older adults starts Aug. 18
–Have you heard the phrase, “Sitting is the new smoking?” Cuesta College’s Emeritus exercise program, taught by Doris Lance, is offering a 45-minute class of stretching, balance, and cardiovascular fitness three days a week available to seniors beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday class, via Zoom classroom. The course requires registration prior to the first meeting.
Statistics from a Harvard Business Review article cites sitting in front of a computer, watching television, and playing online games contribute to an average of 9.3 hours per day of sitting.
In addition, the Center for Disease Control found only 35-percent of adults over 60 are physically active, affecting one’s physical and mental health. National Academy Guidelines lists the benefits of physical activity as:
1. Strengthening the immune system
2. Prevention of muscle loss
3. Cardiovascular health
4. Flexibility
5. Improved balance to prevent falls
With a B.A. degree, IDEA membership, and advanced courses in exercise biomechanics, Lance has over 15 years of experience and practices what she preaches. All levels will be accommodated using a mat, strap, and chair. Registration is available today online at cuesta.edu (under the emeritus tab) or call/leave a message at (805) 546-3942.