Virtual networking event for chamber of commerce members happening Wednesday

–The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce is offering a virtual networking event complimentary for chamber members.

What you can expect:

Time for introductions

Engaging interaction

Breakouts for networking

Prizes

Holiday Attire is encouraged, and to show your best or most creative virtual background for the “Virtual Background Contest!” The winner will be announced at the end of the night.

Tips for virtual networking:

Have your introduction ready – Each attendee will have a moment to introduce themselves and their business. This is the perfect time to highlight that special promotion or service you are offering. Links & contact information are highly encouraged.

Prepare a tasty drink or snack – There’s no reason to skip the treats. And you can be confident that it’s made just the way you like it!

Ask questions – It goes without saying that we are far from “business-as-usual.” What do you want to know from your peers during this time?

Utilize chat and breakout rooms – Both text chat and virtual breakout rooms will be enabled to allow small group or even one-on-one connections

Dress to impress – This will be a video meeting and we want to see you! So while you may be (net)working from home, it’s still a good idea to put your best foot forward. Not only that, when you look good, you feel good!

Click here to register for the Zoom meeting.

