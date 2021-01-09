Virtual ‘New to Medicare’ presentation offered in February

–Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) will sponsor a free virtual New to Medicare presentation for people interested in better understanding Medicare. The presentation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

“HICAP is offering this presentation to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens Executive Director Joyce Ellen Lippman. Even those who currently have Medicare coverage can benefit from this detailed overview.

Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans, and retiree health plan considerations.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend, or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company, or health plan. The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid services, the federal Medicare agency.

For more information about the ‘New to Medicare’ presentation and to register, contact the local HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222, 1-805-928-5663, Seniors@kcbx.net or online at CentralCoastSeniors.org. Registration is required.

