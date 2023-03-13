Virtual wine county auction kicks off this week

Auction raises funds for high school scholarships

– The Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction is back, offering 23 unique and exclusive packages not typically available as retail experiences. The online auction, which runs from March 13 to March 18, will benefit the Paso Robles Wine Country Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides educational high school scholarships to young adults.

Interested bidders can view and register to bid on the specially curated auction lots at Pasowine.com. The auction packages include luxury overnight stays, Michelin Star dining experiences, vineyard tours, and rare and allocated wines. More than 50 businesses, including wineries, vineyards, hotels, and restaurants, have contributed to the auction.

Joel Peterson, the Executive Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, expressed gratitude to the wine community and fans for their generosity in contributing to the auction. “We are able to showcase some extraordinary offerings from Paso Wine country that have been thoughtfully curated just for this auction,” he said.

The online auction will be conducted through the Greater Giving Online Bidding platform, allowing for a paperless bidding system. Bidders can use their smartphones, tablets, or desktops to bid on auction items and follow their activity without having to return to a table or bid sheet continuously.

In 2022, the Paso Robles Wine Country Foundation gifted nearly $50,000 in non-profit grants and scholarships to graduating high school seniors from North SLO County and Mission Prep. The foundation also supports other non-profit organizations that enhance the quality of life in Paso Robles wine country.

The Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction is set to begin today at 8 a.m. and will conclude on Saturday at 5 p.m. All lots are available for viewing before bidding begins. Visit https://pasowine.com/events/virtual-auction to view lots.

