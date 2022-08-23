Visit SLO Cal nominated in the global Skift Idea Awards

Skift Idea Awards will honor worldwide travel efforts during global forum in New York City

– Visit SLO Cal has been nominated in the global Skift Idea Awards for its pioneering work on the virtual travel and meeting planning software implementation for XplorIt. The Skift Idea Awards will honor worldwide travel efforts during Skift’s Global Forum, set for Sept. 19-21, 2022 in New York City.

VSC has made a significant investment over the past year to customize the XplorIt platform to showcase Visit SLO Cal activities and meeting spaces. The goal is to attract prospective meeting planners and assist media/PR to help entice and inform the general traveling public to book their travel and experiences on the Central Coast. The platform easily illuminates SLO CAL as an easily accessible and navigational destination, but also highlights the unique diversity of travel activities and weather imprints that make SLO CAL such a sought-after travel spot.

Filmed with 3D technology, the activities depicted come to life in the program, especially with the virtual reality component. Fly over the varied terrain to virtually experience a beach bonfire, unique to the dunes; or drive up the Highway 1 coastline for a convertible road trip; Hearst Castle is open for exploration, as well as winery activities like horseback riding through the vines or even outdoor hiking to the peak of Cerro San Luis Obispo.

“Meeting planners have many options to book their events and it is important for SLO Cal to stand out from the competition,” said Visit SLO Cal President/CEO Chuck Davison. “When Visit SLO Cal looked to engage XplorIt, it was equally important to showcase the travel product that makes SLO Cal unique, not only for meeting planners – but for journalists and editors as well – as Visit SLO Cal works towards attracting the target consumer to the region.”

VSC was in competition with hundreds of entries submitted from around the globe, reviewed, and scored by Skift’s editors, analysts, and travel experts. VSC’s XplorIt technology is currently in the running for the Industry Innovators Award (Tourism) against Business Iceland, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada, Kensington Tours (Canada) and Visit Sun Valley. The Industry Innovators category focuses on “forward-thinking projects that drive sector innovation and defining the future of tourism, destination marketing, and management, and the visitor experience within the industry.” Skift attracts a large audience of about 17,820 attendees at Skift events and they send out 1.3 million newsletters each month.

For more information about Visit SLO Cal, go to SLOCAL.com.

