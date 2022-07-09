Visit SLO offering $100 in cash for mid-week hotel stays

Deal offered July 1 – Aug. 31

– Visit SLO is offering a new, limited-time deal for all travelers who book and stay in San Luis Obispo hotels between July 1 – Aug. 31, 2022. The organization will pay $100 to anyone who books a midweek stay through Aug. 31, 2022.

To participate

Step 1 – Between July 1 – Aug. 31, 2022, book and stay for at least two midweek nights (Sunday-Thursday) at one of San Luis Obispo’s qualified lodging properties.

Step 2 – Forward your new booking confirmation email to info@visitslo.com to qualify for your stay. Make sure to check blackout dates as well as the rules and regulations (below) prior to sending in your entry.

Step 3 – If your stay qualifies, we will send a confirmation email.

Step 4 – After checking in at your hotel, bring all items below to the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center (895 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401) to pick up your cash.

Rules and regulations

Valid on new bookings only for travel dates between July 1 – August 31, 2022. Two nights must be booked for overnight stays Sunday-Thursday in order to qualify.

Bookings made before the promotion start date of July 1, 2022 will not qualify.

Entry must be sent prior to check-in date; entries upon arrival will not be accepted.

A valid entry must be an original emailed booking confirmation sent from the property or booking site forwarded to info@visitslo.com; receipts, statements, itinerary reminders, screenshots, attachments, or partially copied and pasted reservations will not be accepted as an entry.

One entry per qualified booking confirmation number.

A two-night minimum stay must be under the same confirmation number; combined one-night stays at different properties or dates will not qualify.

Changes to an already qualified entry will need to be sent in as a new entry.

Entries will be qualified in the order they are received.

Entries cannot be combined with others to qualify.

Lost or stolen cash will not be refunded. Cash will not be mailed and must be picked up in person during the time of your qualified stay at the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center located at 895 Monterey St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Sunday – Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thursday – Saturday, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Offer limited to the first 370 reservations to claim.

Qualified entries are not transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer(s).

Some exclusions apply, including a blackout date of July 3, 2022.

**Entry = forwarded emailed booking confirmation. Two-night midweek minimum stay per confirmation number (Sunday – Thursday, excluding blackout dates)

For more information about events, attractions, and visitor services in San Luis Obispo, call 1-877-SLO-TOWN or visit www.VisitSLO.com.

