Visitors must now be vaccinated or test negative for COVID to enter local hospitals

California Department of Public Health orders new hospital visitation requirements

– On Aug. 5, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued a state-mandated public health order regarding visitation within all hospitals in California. Effective Wednesday, Aug. 11, all visitors to Tenet Health Central Coast care facilities, which include Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, must show proof of full vaccination or provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering a facility. Visitors may use either PCR testing or antigen testing as proof.

Tenet Health Central Coast hospitals ask that visitors have their proof of full vaccination or documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours ready to show the staff upon entering the hospital. Examples of acceptable documentation include a valid and complete CDC vaccination card or electronic copy or a valid and complete vaccination record from the state registry.

Visitors of end-of-life patients are exempt from the vaccination and testing requirements.

Hospital-provided masks are still required for all visitors to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.

