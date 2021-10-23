Visitors to downtown SLO can now use mobile app for street parking fees

Honk app available from the Apple AppStore or Google Play Store

– Visitors to downtown San Luis Obispo can now pay for street parking via a mobile application. Visitors can download the Honk app to pay for street parking or continue to use one of the city’s pay stations.

“Paying for street parking is now more convenient than ever before,” said City Parking Programs Manager Gaven Hussey. “Visitors to downtown San Luis Obispo can pay for parking using a mobile app they may already have installed. If you don’t want to download an app, don’t worry. You can still pay for street parking via our pay stations located on every block downtown.”

Anyone with a mobile device can download the Honk app from the Apple AppStore or Google Play Store. Street parking is enforced Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 9 p.m., including holidays. Rates may vary from $1.25 per hour to $2 per hour depending on where you park.

