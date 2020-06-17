New developer breaks ground at site of old Grandview Apartments

The new apartment development, Vista Robles, will feature a ‘reimagined’ façade on Spring Street

–Property management company The Koto Group announced this week that it has begun major reconstruction at the site that was once home to the Grandview Apartments.

Called Vista Robles, the “wholly revamped” complex located at Spring Street and Niblick Road will include 54 apartments. The units will feature private patios, engineered wood flooring, granite countertops, a washer and dryer in each unit, air conditioning and all new electrical and plumbing. The façade facing Spring Street will also be “reimagined.” The complex will be pet-friendly, too.

“We couldn’t be happier to begin this project which will bring new life to Paso’s Spring Street gateway,” said James Knapp, President of The Koto Group, which has rental developments in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. “For too long this site was a negative for residents and an eyesore in the community. We are on a mission to create a complex that residents and the city can be proud of.”

One-bedroom apartments will be available in the $1,500-$1,575 range; two-bedroom apartments will be in the $1,600-$1,700 range, and three-bedroom apartments will be in the $1,850-$1,900 range.

“We hope this project will help to fill a gap missing for renters in Paso Robles by providing a modern, updated, and walkable property at a middle price point,” said Knapp. “We aim to deliver high value – and create a true community – for our residents.

Reconstruction, which began June 15, will continue through the summer, with a target open date of September 2020. Leasing will begin in mid-July.

