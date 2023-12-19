Vitalant hosting multiple blood drives in Paso Robles in January

– Vitalant, a nonprofit blood services provider, encourages both new and regular blood donors to start the new year by scheduling appointments during National Blood Donor Month in January. Vitalant will be hosting multiple drives in Paso Robles.

Donors contributing through Jan. 5 will receive an exclusive “Winter Donor” long-sleeve T-shirt, delivered via email, along with bonus points redeemable at the donor store for a $15 gift card. Beginning Jan. 6, participants will be automatically entered into the 24 in ’24 Blood Donation Giveaway Extravaganza, offering a chance to win one of 24 $500 gift cards. To qualify for the giveaway drawing, donors must have an online donor account and be opted into the donor recognition program.

Vitalant notes that donations are crucial to replenish hospital supplies for patients, with each donation potentially benefiting more than one individual. Donors of all blood types are sought, particularly those with type O blood or those willing to donate platelets. Type O-positive is the most commonly transfused blood type, while O-negative can assist patients of any blood type. Platelet donations, crucial for supporting cancer patients, must be utilized within a week.

Upcoming blood drives in San Luis Obispo County:

Tuesday, Jan. 2, Idler’s Home Paso Robles, 2361 Theatre Drive, 12 – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 4, Nipomo Community/Starbucks, 553 W. Tefft Street, 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7, Walmart Paso Robles, 180 Niblick Road, 11 – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 10, Wild Fields Brewhouse, 6907 El Camino Real, Atascadero, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12, Negranti Creamery, 2989 Limestone Way, Paso Robles, 2 – 6 p.m.

Donors can also give at the Vitalant San Luis Obispo donation center at 4119 Broad Street.

To participate, individuals can learn more about hosting blood drives, donating blood, and schedule appointments at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app, or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

