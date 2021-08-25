Voice of Paso adds scoreboard graphics to Bearcat football coverage

VOP will present video and audio coverage for the entire Bearcat regular season as well as 30 other non-football games

–Bearcat fans will something different when they watch local football on the Voice of Paso: scoreboard graphics. The Voice of Paso (VOP), in its fourth season broadcasting high school sports, has upped its own game, according to VOP owner Steve Martin.

“We’ve added team graphics, a scoreboard and sponsor video cards to our streaming coverage,” said Martin. “Now fans can watch the game and never wonder about the current score or quarter. We’ve also added video promotion of our great Bearcat sponsors to increase the professionalism of their presentation.

This year’s sponsors for Bearcat sports include Dee Lacey, Idlers Home, Community West Bank, Anthony’s Tire Store, Western Janitor Supply, The Links Golf Course, The China Gourmet, Paso Robles Daily News, Jeffry’s Country Barbecue, S.W. Martin & Associates, The Odyssey World Café and Yabba Dabba Dogs.”

The VOP will present video and audio coverage for the entire Bearcat regular season as well as 30 other non-football games. Viewers and listeners can access the broadcasts directly from the VOP website, www.VoiceOfPaso.com. Broadcasts will be archived so anyone who misses a game or just wants to see it again may do so easily.

For more information about the Voice of Paso visit the website or email feedback@voiceofpaso.com.

