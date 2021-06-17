Voice of Paso receives ‘Community Bearcat of the Year’ award

Bearcat boosters honor local broadcasting company

–The Paso Robles Bearcat Boosters recently recognized the Voice of Paso (VOP) for its service broadcasting high sports competitions during the pandemic.

“Tonight at the women’s basketball championship game, we presented 805 Broadcasting VOP Sports Network with the Community Bearcat of the Year award for all the time and dedication they’ve given to our Bearcats,” said a Bearcat Booster Facebook post dated June 10. “They went above and beyond to livestream events for us while we all couldn’t be physically present. Thank you Voice of Paso for supporting our Bearcat athletes and allowing our families to stream when they couldn’t be there!”

James Wiemann, representing the sportscasters who call the sports events in the field, accepted the award on behalf of the Voice of Paso. He and his colleagues have broadcast dozens of competitions in a wide range of sports including football, baseball, softball, basketball, vollybay and swimming.

“The Voice of Paso has been carrying local high school sports for more than three years now,” said VOP owner Steve Martin. “With both audio and video broadcasts over the Internet we bring the excitement of local high school sports to fans and families around the world.”

Martin said he receives appreciative emails from all over the country and beyond. “We’ve had emails and texts from as far away as Guam,” said Martin.

The VOP is a presentation of S.W. Martin and Associates, a local advertising/marketing firm owned and operated by Martin. The VOP offers three music formats including Oldies, C&W and Jazz. The VOP also broadcasts other, non-sports events including the Pioneer Day Parade and downtown holiday events. The VOP also features special locally-produced programming including The Next Big Thing (tech), The Art of Life (local artists), and How To Live 24/7 (health tips). Most recently, the VOP produced more than two dozen video segments featuring downtown businesses. The series, entitled “Where Is Norma Moye?” as well as all other programs, air on the VOP and may be accessed at the station’s website: www.VoiceOfPaso.com. Martin said his next project is to produce a weekly video news magazine program to be called “News2You.” The show will feature local interviews, spotlights on local groups and organizations and positive reports on the community.

“We’re are thrilled to receive the recognition from the Bearcat Boosters,” said Martin. “It’s also very satisfying to receive emails from the family and friends of local students expressing gratitude for our broadcasts of many different sports. We are hopeful the Paso Robles School District will extend our contract to cover local sports so we can continue this work. In anticipation of that we are making plans for next year and putting together opportunities for local sports advertisers.”

