Voice of Paso to broadcast Christmas music 24/7 through Christmas Eve

Station to feature contemporary, traditional Christmas music, other holiday features

– Beginning Nov. 25, Paso Robles’ digital online radio station Voice of Paso (VOP) will broadcast Christmas music 24/7 through Christmas Eve. The music will be presented on the VOP-Oldies station located at www.VoiceOfPaso.com. Christmas music will also be mixed into the formats of VOP-Country and VOP-Jazz, both located on the same website.

According to station owner/operator Steve Martin, the holiday music is the VOP’s Christmas Card to the Community.

“We’re hoping everyone gets into the spirit of the season by accessing the VOP-OIdies station,” said Martin. “We will feature contemporary and traditional Christmas music and other holiday features.”

Listeners can hear the VOP via computer, laptop, tablet, cellphone or Internet appliance.

“I like to use the Bluetooth feature of my cellphone to listen to the VOP in the car where I go,” said Martin.

