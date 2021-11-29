Voice of Paso to feature Christmas music throughout holiday season

During the morning and evening hours music content will be ‘100-percent Christmas’

– The Voice of Paso will feature Christmas music on all three of its formats through Dec. 26, according to VOP owner/operator Steve Martin. The site features 24-hour music in three formats and local special event videos. Most recently the VOP broadcast the Paso Robles Pioneer Day Parade on YouTube from the balcony of Sweet Lew’s Pizza in downtown Paso Robles.

“We have started programming holiday music on the Oldies, C&W and Jazz stations,” said Martin. “From 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. the songs will be mixed with regular programming. In the morning and evening hours music content will be 100-percent Christmas.”

Martin said the holiday music will feature everything from popular secular tunes to beautiful, sacred selections. The last week before Christmas the VOP stations will offer 100-percent Christmas music 24 hours per day.

“Everyone needs a little something extra to get them in the holiday spirit this year,” said Martin. “Hopefully families, retailers, everyone will visit voiceofpaso.com, select their favorite music genre and enjoy the Christmas music.”

For more information about the Voice of Paso email feedback@voiceofpaso.com.

