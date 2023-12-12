Volleyball skills camp for kids offered this winter

– A volleyball skills camp for children ages 10 to 18 is set to take place at Centennial Park Gym in Paso Robles. The camp, featuring three two-day sessions on Dec. 21-22, Dec. 28-29, and Jan. 4-5, will be led by college athletes Jacey and Jenelle Loewen.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn and practice fundamental volleyball skills, including positioning, setting, passing, and rotation. The camp also includes competitive play against other participants. All skill levels are welcome.

Attendees are advised to wear appropriate exercise clothing and tennis shoes with non-marking soles. Additionally, parents are requested to send their children with a water bottle labeled with their name. A $10 sibling discount is available.

Meet the instructors: Jacey & Jenelle Loewen

Twin sisters and Bearcat alumni, Jacey and Jenelle Loewen, currently on athletic scholarships at Providence Christian College in Pasadena, will lead the camp. Over the past summer, the sisters showcased their volleyball prowess overseas, competing in Italy, Portugal, and Croatia at an elite level. Jacey received a nomination for Player of the Year and Attacker of the Year for the California Pacific Conference this fall.

Both Jacey and Jenelle made significant contributions during their time playing at Paso Robles High School. Jacey served as Co-Captain of her varsity team and was named Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, while Jenelle earned the title “Pride of the Bearcat.” Beyond their athletic pursuits, the Loewen sisters have impacted their community, coaching club volleyball for 13-14-year-old girls in both Paso Robles and the Los Angeles area. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they led outdoor volleyball clinics, providing teens an opportunity to learn fundamentals and maintain an exercise outlet.

