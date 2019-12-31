Volunteer with Central Coast Hospice

–Community volunteers are critically needed to provide in-home companionship and respite care to hospice patients in San Luis Obispo County, the Santa Maria Valley and Santa Barbara.

Central Coast Hospice has been providing medical and social services to those with a terminal diagnosis in all of San Luis Obispo County for over seven years. Volunteers are an important part of the program. They provide supervision to patients while their family caregivers take a break or run errands, assist with light household tasks, provide emotional support and socialization, and help with miscellaneous, yet important tasks—like organizing family photos or helping the patient write letters to their loved ones.

No prior experience is necessary. Potential volunteers just have to have an interest in helping others, a caring nature, and able to participate in a training program prior to beginning their volunteer experience. Current and past volunteers have said that they received way more from volunteering than they feel like they gave—they have learned more about themselves, their own families, and their own feelings about death as well as the beauty of life, in the process.

Central Coast Hospice will soon be offering volunteer trainings and we are hoping to recruit potential volunteers willing to serve. The San Luis Obispo training will be held three consecutive Fridays: Jan. 31, Feb. 7 & 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge for the class and hospice will provide snacks and lunch as well as a binder full of training materials. Pre-registration and interview are required.

The training will include such topics as: the history of hospice, its philosophy and mission, how hospice addresses the needs of the patient and family, the role of various hospice clinician team members, family dynamics and communication skills, dementia, grief and loss, and the role of the volunteer. Multiple presenters, videos, and examples will be given to convey the material.

Please call or e-mail for more information or to apply for the program. Call Central Coast Hospice at: (805) 540-6020 and ask to speak with the Volunteer Coordinator. Or you can e-mail them at: info@cchh08.com.

Share this post!

Related