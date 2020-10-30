Volunteers and donations needed for annual ‘Thanksgiving in Paso Robles’

–For the past 35 years, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles has been providing a free sit-down dinner for anyone in the community on Thanksgiving Day.

A true expression of community that brings diverse people together to share the day with others, the event is all made possible through the generosity of caring individuals, students, organizations, churches, and businesses.

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles is 100 percent organized and executed by volunteers. They expect a large turnout this year again and your assistance is needed more than ever. There’s a lot to do! They have to raise the money to buy the food, prepare it, package it, serve it, and clean-up. And, of course, they will need to prepare the spaces to do all of this.

All volunteers must pre-register; no walk-in volunteers, please. All volunteers must be 10 years of age or older; to work in the kitchen you must be at least 16 years or older.

They will be following all COVID-19 protocols and precautions and say they insist all volunteers are healthy and able-bodied.

Click here for more information about how to volunteer or contribute.

