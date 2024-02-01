Paso Robles News|Thursday, February 1, 2024
Volunteers conduct annual SLO County Point-in-Time Count 

Posted: 12:27 pm, February 1, 2024 by News Staff

COVID-19 SLO County

Detailed report will be available in the spring

– On Jan. 23, teams of local volunteers conducted the San Luis Obispo County County Point-in-Time Count, a countywide effort to better understand those who are experiencing homelessness. A total 200 volunteers participated, including 25-30 from Paso, led by the Paso Robles Community Action Team (CAT).

A detailed report of the count will be available in the spring. For more information go to www.slocounty.gov/PITcount.

 

