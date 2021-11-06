Volunteers needed for 37th annual Thanksgiving in Paso Robles

Nearly 100 volunteers needed to continue annual event

– Thanksgiving for Paso Robles is in need of volunteers in order to continue this annual tradition to supply a free dinner to anyone. This is the 37th year and the organization has been given the green light to once again have a sit-down dinner at Centennial Park. It takes over 200 volunteers for this event and organizers are approximately 100 short. If they do not get the volunteers, they will not be able to continue with our traditional Thanksgiving meal. Historically, the bulk of volunteers have come from older retired individuals. With COVID-19, these folks are staying closer to home these days and organizers are hopeful that younger individuals will step forward to keep this Paso Robles tradition alive.

Please sign up at www.thanksgivingforpasorobles.com. Times are available for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Each time slot gives a description of the job to be completed. There are many areas to cover and each shift is truly appreciated. In addition to in-house dining, there are meals to go for the homebound, etc. A total of approximately 1,500 meals will be prepared.

Volunteers must be over 13 years of age and at least 16 to work in the kitchen. Donations and volunteers make this event a very special day for many in our community. All registrations must be in advance, no walk-ins, please.

COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.

For further information, contact (805) 239-4137.

