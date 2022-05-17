Volunteers needed for 4th of July at Barney Schwartz

Roughly 50 volunteers are needed to execute event

– The City of Paso Robles is hosting a free 4th of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park and is seeking volunteers. The celebration will include family-friendly activities throughout the day and will finish off with a fireworks show.

Roughly 50 volunteers are needed to execute the event, in addition to the city staff who will be on site. Volunteer shifts are two hours each and positions include lake monitor, parking attendant, and access control monitor. Volunteer benefits include a branded t-shirt, premium parking, a meal voucher, and the community’s gratitude.

“We believe in taking good care of our volunteers,” says committee chair John Arnold, “because we can’t do this without them. We appreciate anyone and everyone who steps up to assist.”

Visit www.prcity.com/july4 for a volunteer application or more information about the event. Or contact Lovella Walker, lwalker@prcity.com with questions. Volunteers must be 18 years old or older.

