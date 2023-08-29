Volunteers needed for annual Atascadero Chamber Business Walk

Goal is to have 100 volunteers visit 500 businesses in North County

– The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has announced the upcoming annual Atascadero Chamber Business Walk and a call for volunteers. This annual event is set for Thursday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to recruit 100 volunteers, grouped in teams of two, who will visit 10 businesses each. Each team will ask a few questions to managers and owners in order to gather valuable feedback.

“We’re looking for volunteers to help ‘take the pulse’ of our business community and learn about obstacles affecting business,” said Atascadero Chamber Director of Membership Julie Matthews, “Taking just a few minutes to ask them a few simple questions will allow us to garner valuable feedback in order to better serve our community.”

The assembled responses will be used by the chamber and local decision-makers to help strengthen local businesses.

“Last year 55 volunteers visited 400 businesses. It was a huge success,” said Atascadero Chamber President and CEO Josh Cross, “Each volunteer team will conduct a brief interview of four simple questions. It’s a great opportunity to meet and network with businesses in your community and help make a difference.”

The annual business walk will help complete the “I belong” membership drive. The campaign will conclude on Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. and aims to enhance the support of the Atascadero business community by increasing chamber membership.

Sign up to become a volunteer at atascaderochamber.org. Contact Julie Matthews at (805) 466-2044 or julie@atascaderochamber.org for specific questions.

