Volunteers needed for Atascadero Business Walk

Chamber of commerce conducting business walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 28

– The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is hitting the streets to learn about issues facing the local business community. The chamber will conduct a business walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28. The goal is to recruit 100 volunteers, grouped in teams of two, to visit 10 businesses each so that a total of 500 businesses are visited. Asking a few questions to managers and owners will allow the chamber staff to learn of any challenges and opportunities confronting businesses, plan future programs, and add or revise resources that will help businesses flourish.

“This event will help us learn what’s on the minds of our business community,” said Atascadero Chamber of Commerce Director of Membership Julie Matthews. “We’re looking for community volunteers to join the Atascadero Chamber team as we canvas the city to check in on businesses and see how we can better serve them. Each volunteer team will conduct a brief interview of four simple questions. This is a great chance to meet and network with businesses in Atascadero.”

The business walk will help conclude the “Together, We Will Move Atascadero Forward” membership drive. The campaign runs through Sept. 30 and aims to enhance support of the Atascadero businesses community by increasing chamber membership.

“We’re looking for volunteers who want to celebrate Atascadero and help ‘take the pulse’ of our business community to communicate successes and obstacles in doing business in Atascadero,” Josh Cross, chamber president and CEO said. The chamber will assemble the responses to generate a report that local decision-makers can use to help strengthen local businesses.

Sign up to volunteer or find additional details at atascaderochamber.org. Contact Julie Matthews at (805) 466-2044 or julie@atascaderochamber.org for specific questions.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related