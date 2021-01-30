Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 30, 2021
Volunteers needed for Medical Reserve Corps 

Posted: 6:03 am, January 30, 2021 by News Staff

–Medical and non-medical volunteers for the Medical Reserve Corps in San Luis Obispo County are needed now. No health or medical experience is required.

SLO County is processing all volunteers through the state’s Disaster Healthcare Volunteer site. Although the system was created for those in the healthcare field, all volunteers are asked to complete the registration process.

Steps to sign up:

1. Register at the California Disaster Healthcare Volunteers site.

2. Complete a profile and select: San Luis Obispo County Medical Reserve Corps as your “Unit Affiliation”

3. Complete FEMA online training course:

 

4. Once they receive your registration and course completion, they will contact you to schedule a Live Scan. Note: Volunteers with active medical licenses will not need to complete a Live Scan.

5. Following the completion of your Live Scan, you will be emailed onboarding paperwork to sign.

6. Complete this paperwork and return it to slomrc@gmail.com.

7. Current volunteer needs will be provided.

 

For more information, access the MRC Manual online at www.slocounty.ca.gov/MRC

If potential volunteers have questions or issues with the application process, they can contact the county at slomrc@gmail.com



