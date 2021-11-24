Volunteers preparing for annual Thanksgiving for Paso Robles

Volunteers expect to serve 1500 free dinners this year

– Volunteers preparing the 37th annual Thanksgiving for Paso Robles cleaned the kitchen and washed dishes in the kitchen at Centennial Park in Paso Robles for Thursday’s free dinner. They are expecting to serve 1500 free dinners this year.

Dinner will be served from 12-2 at the Centennial Park Community Room. Those who wanted deliveries had to put their order in last Friday.

On Tuesday, organizers and volunteers transported supplies to Centennial Park, and cleaned dishes and the kitchen. David Kujida, who is chair of the committee that organizes the dinner each year, is coordinating the event, but Linda Stermer also came out of retirement to help.

Although the number of volunteers was low a few weeks ago, people stepped up in the last week. Kujida says they have enough help. Those who volunteered are encouraged to show up on time to make the free Thanksgiving for Paso Robles a successful event Thursday.

