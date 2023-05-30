Paso Robles News|Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Volunteers wanted for Jr. Giants youth baseball league 

Posted: 6:50 am, May 30, 2023 by News Staff

Junior Giants Paso Robles

Various volunteer positions are available

– The Paso Robles Jr. Giants youth baseball league is currently seeking volunteers for the upcoming season. Spanning from June 13 to July 26, the league invites individuals to contribute their time two to three hours per week.

Various volunteer roles are available, including coach, assistant coach, and team parent. The league welcomes individuals with or without prior experience, as practice plans and training will be provided to all participants.

For further information, interested individuals are encouraged to reach out via email to PasoRobles.jrg@gmail.com or contact (805) 227-7420.

The Paso Robles Police Department shared a notice encouraging volunteer sign-ups on its Facebook page:

Comments

