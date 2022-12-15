Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 15, 2022
Volunteers wanted for Paso Robles Housing Authority Board 

Posted: 6:19 am, December 15, 2022 by News Staff

housingApplications are due by Friday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. at Paso Robles City Hall

– The City of Paso Robles is now accepting applications for appointment to fill one vacancy on the Paso Robles Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.

The Paso Robles Housing Authority Board of Commissioners consists of seven members appointed by the Paso Robles City Council. Commissioner applicants must be residents of either City of Paso Robles or San Luis Obispo County and must be a tenant over 62 years of age owned or managed by the Housing Authority.

The Housing Authority is a separate agency from the City of Paso Robles, and advises public housing management and determines policy, procedures, and direction of the housing authority. The board of commissioners meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at 901 30th Street, Paso Robles, CA.

Applications may be obtained at Paso Robles City Hall (1000 Spring Street) or at the housing authority (901 30th Street). Applications may also be downloaded from the city’s website at https://www.prcity.com/DocumentCenter/View/15289/Advisory-Body-Application-PDF or type “advisory application” in the site search box on the city website.

Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. at Paso Robles City Hall, located at 1000 Spring Street.

Applications may be brought to the Paso Robles City Clerk’s Office or mailed, but they must be received by the deadline.

For additional information, call the Paso Robles City Clerk’s Office at (805) 237-3960, contact the Paso Robles City Planning Department at (805) 237-3970 or planning@prcity.com, or Executive Director of the Housing Authority David Cooke at (805) 238-4015 or dcooke@pasoroblesha.org.

 

Comments

