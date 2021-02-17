Volunteers wanted for Paso Robles Supplemental Sales Tax Oversight Committee

–With the passage of Measure J-20 in November 2020, the voters of Paso Robles approved an additional one-cent supplemental sales tax. A component of Measure J-20 calls for advice and oversight by an independent committee. As a result, the City of Paso Robles is now accepting applications for appointment to the Supplemental Sales Tax Oversight Committee (SSTOC). A member’s regular term of appointment shall be three years, starting on April 1, 2021. SSTOC members can expect to dedicate one-to-three hours every six months to ensure that the existing half-cent sales tax revenues, as well as Measure J-20 revenues, are spent on the high-priority areas identified by the Paso Robles City Council and to provide the needed feedback to the public.

Applicants are encouraged to review the SSTOC Bylaws for a complete overview of the committee’s purpose, roles, and responsibilities: www.prcity.com/supplementaltax.

The SSTOC members are appointed by and serve at the pleasure of the council. The SSTOC consists of eleven members, seven of whom shall be at-large appointees and four of whom shall be appointees affiliated with community organizations. Of the seven at-large appointees, a maximum of three appointees may be non-residents of the city, provided they have a business or other demonstrated interest within the city.

The committee shall meet on a semi-annual basis, during the months of April and October, at a location accessible to the public (either in person or virtually, depending on any in-person meeting restrictions resulting from a pandemic or other event) in Paso Robles, California. Special meetings may be held upon call of the chairperson or an affirmative vote by a majority of the members of the committee present at a regular or special meeting.

Applications may be downloaded from the city website at: www.prcity.com/advisorybodies, or by searching on the city’s website with the keywords: “Advisory Application.” Additionally, applications can be picked up by appointment at the Paso Robles City Hall Annex located at 821 Pine Street, Suite A. Call (805) 237-3999 to schedule pick up.

Applications are due by Friday, March 12, 2021, at 5 p.m.

Applications can be emailed to adminservices@prcity.com or placed in the drop box located outside of the Paso Robles City Hall Annex at 821 Pine St, Suite A, Paso Robles.

To be considered for appointment, your application must be received by the due date. If you have already submitted an application to the Paso Robles City Clerk’s Office, those applications have already been forwarded to administrative services and no further action is needed. Council interviews of SSTOC candidates is currently scheduled for Thursday, April 1, 2021 but are subject to change. Each candidate will be notified well in advance. For further information, contact the administrative services department at (805) 237-3999 or email at adminservices@prcity.com.

Note – The initial term for four members shall be for only one year; the term of four other members shall be for two years; with the three remaining members a term of three years. When making the initial appointments, the council shall determine the terms of the individual members. Following these initial shorter terms, the regular term of appointment for the members in all seats shall be three years.

