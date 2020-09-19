Voter service centers will be open in Paso Robles starting Oct. 31 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, September 19, 2020
–Voter Service Centers in San Luis Obispo County will be open Saturday, Oct. 31 through Monday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.– 5 p.m. and open Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Vote by Mail Ballots can be dropped off at Voter Service Centers. Ballots returned at these boxes are collected directly by the Election office.

Note: Hours/locations are subject to change due to COVD-19. Check the County Elections website for updates. Click here to see dropbox locations.



