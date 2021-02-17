Waitlist open for permanent housing at new ECHO shelter

–The Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO) in partnership with Peoples’ Self‐Help Housing (PSHH) and the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) received funding from California’s Project Homekey to purchase the Motel 6 in Paso Robles.

Project Homekey provides grant funding for local public entities to purchase and rehabilitate motels, hotels, vacant apartment buildings, and other buildings to convert them into interim and permanent housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness or who are at risk of serious illness from COVID‐19. Additional funding was received from the City of Paso Robles from money that had been set aside for the construction of a new homeless shelter which was never realized.

In December, ECHO opened the homeless shelter portion of the facility for nightly stays. Approximately 40 rooms at the motel are being managed by ECHO as interim shelter.

The waitlist for the permanent housing section, 60 studio apartments, opened on Feb. 16. The rooms have a refrigerator and microwave and will eventually be renovated to add kitchens.

To apply for the waitlist, go to www.HASLO.org. No minimum income is required but income limits apply. If the applicant is homeless, the income limit is $33,950 for one person and $38,800 for two people. If the applicant is at risk of being homeless, the income limit is $20,400 for one person and $23,300 for two.

North County residents who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are strongly encouraged to apply for the apartments. Tenants will pay 30-percent of their income toward the rent — the rest will be covered by HASLO.

Only online applications will be accepted. No paper applications will be provided or accepted. An email address is required. If you lack computer access, you can call America’s Job Center at (805) 286‐8530 to schedule a time to use their computers. They are located at 3450 Broad Street, #103, San Luis Obispo. For assistance with the online application, call (805) 534‐3917 or email S8@haslo.org.

