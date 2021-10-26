Walk to End Alzheimer’s comes to Mission Plaza in SLO Oct. 30

Walk is world’s largest event dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research

– The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting San Luis Obispo County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 30 at Mission Plaza starting at 9 a.m.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

“While this past year has been a difficult time for many of us, our Walk volunteers and participants have shown an inspiring resilience to continue fighting for a cause that means so much to this community,” said Lindsey Leonard, executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter. “We are hopeful that this year’s Walk will bring awareness and support, as well as inspire hope, for all those affected by the disease.”

This year’s San Luis Obispo Walk to End Alzheimer’s Committee is made up of local professionals, students and community members who have joined together in a collaborative effort to support this event and engage the community. Committee members include Walk Chair Valerie Ferrero, Kathy Brown, Samantha Corder, Laura DeLoye, Judy Freeman, Sue Gibson, Holly Markoff, Cheryl Marsh, Jenny Molinar, Rayleen Moran, Brian and Charmaine Petersen, Kyle Petersen, Tiffany Rivers, Virginia Smith, Lydia Tokunaga, and Phoebe Walsh.

For Ferrero, this is her fourth Walk to End Alzheimer’s without her husband Lee, who was affected by the disease. “I support this walk every year not only to honor my husband Lee but to help the growing number of residents in our country and in this state,” said Ferrero. “Alzheimer’s has become the third leading cause of death in California, and the number of dementia deaths increased more than expected during the pandemic. It has been a difficult year and we really need to rally together to make a difference in this fight.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In California alone, there are more than 690,000 people living with the disease and 1.12 million family caregivers.

To register, join as a sponsor, or volunteer for the Walk as well as receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related