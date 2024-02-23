Want a refund for paid parking or citations downtown? Here’s the process

To receive the refund customers must fill out a form, submit certain documentation, and sign a waiver

– The City of Paso Robles has begun a refund process for downtown parking customers who can demonstrate through credit card charge or other mechanism a payment for parking (fees or citation) was made between Feb. 6, 2023, and Feb. 6, 2024. To receive the refund the customer is required to fill out a form, submit certain documentation, and sign a waiver. The form and waiver are available here.

A fillable PDF form and waiver are also available on the city’s website at www.prcity.com/Parking or a hardcopy is available at the Paso Robles Police Department, located at 900 Park Street, Paso Robles City Hall, located at 1000 Spring St., and the Paso Robles City Hall Annex, located at 821 Park St, Suite A. The completed form, required documentation, and signed waiver must be submitted directly to the police department no later than Friday, May 24, 2024, at 5 p.m. Submittals can be made via e-mail, by mail, or in person as outlined within the form.

The refund process was approved by the Paso Robles City Council at the Feb. 20, meeting. The process was initiated due to a finding that an element of the city’s parking program was not appropriately established in 2019. The 12-month refund period was established pursuant to the Government Claims Act.

For questions related to refunds, contact the City of Paso Robles Parking Division at (805) 227-Park (7275) or DTPKrefund@prcity.com.

