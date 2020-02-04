Wanted Bakersfield duo arrested for possession of stolen property, counterfeit checks and currency

Holly Lynn Mahoney and Michael Aden Mahoney of Bakersfield.–On Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8:05 p.m., an officer from the Morro Bay Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failure to stop for a posted stop sign. During the vehicle stop the driver, Michael Aden Mahoney, was determined to have outstanding warrants for his arrest. The passenger, Holly Mahoney, also had a confirmed local felony warrant for her arrest. During a vehicle search officers say they located stolen mail related to businesses in Morro Bay, stolen credit cards, counterfeit identifications with Michael Mahoney’s image and victim’s identity such as name, date of birth, address, altered and counterfeit bank checks, and several counterfeit $100 bills, police say.

An investigation was conducted related to the property found with the vehicle. Both suspects were arrested on their outstanding warrants and fresh charges related to identity theft, possession of stolen property and counterfeit checks and currency.

Share this post!

Related