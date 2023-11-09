Warbirds Museum honors veterans with free admission, lunch this Saturday

Local museum features military aircraft, vehicles, and memorabilia

– Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Display will offer free admission to all museum attractions and a complimentary lunch for veterans on Veteran’s Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the museum is dedicated to the restoration and preservation of military aircraft, vehicles, and memorabilia. Its mission includes honoring those who served in various capacities and educating future generations about the sacrifices inherent in the American way of life.

Located at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles, the museum is open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Mondays for Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, and Veteran’s Day. For tickets or additional information, visit www.ewarbirds.org or call (805) 238-9317.

Share To Social Media