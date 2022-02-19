Warbirds museum monthly dinner to host test pilot Zach Reeder

Dinner happening Wednesday March 2

– The Estrella Warbirds Museum hosts a dinner and guest speaker on the first Wednesday of each month. On March 2, 2022, Zach Reeder will talk about his career as a test pilot and recent experiences at Joby Aviation. After graduation from Texas A&M in 2005, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering, Reeder landed a job as a test pilot and engineer at Scaled Composites. At Burt Rutan’s revolutionary company, Reeder flew the Firebird Demonstrator, Proteus, and Task Vantage.

For the last three years as an engineer at Joby Aviation, he contributed to the design, construction, and flight test of a new eVTOL aircraft. This design is electrically powered, and can take off and land vertically like a helicopter, but fly like an airplane. It is significantly faster and quieter than helicopters, safer than conventional airplanes, and eliminates pollution generated by traditional airplane engines.

Zach’s first solo flight was in a hang glider that he designed and built for $100. He is now a commercial, multi-engine, instrument-rated pilot. He has flown 42 different airplane types, including Rutan’s Catbird, an Extra 300, L-39, RV-8 which he built, family Super Cub, and an AN-2.

The public is invited, to hear the stories of this flight test pilot. The dinner is Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a no-host bar (cash only, no credit cards), and dinner will begin at 6:30 pm. Space is limited, so make reservations now by calling the museum at (805) 296-1935 or go online at www.ewarbirds.org/museum/reservations.shtml. The deadline for reservations is 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. The price for the dinner is $20 per person.

Estrella Warbirds Museum is located at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles, California. The museum is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Call for Monday holiday hours. For general admission information, visit www.ewarbirds.org.

Advertisement

Related