Warm and windy weather in forecast this week

Highest wind gusts expected Thursday

– Warm, windy weather is in the forecast this week for Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County, according to Weather Underground.

Tuesday should see a high temperature of 89-degrees in Paso Robles, and Wednesday’s expected high is 94-degrees. Thursday should see a daytime high of around 92, and by Friday, temperatures are expected to cool off again back into the upper 80s and remain there over the weekend and into next week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is forecasting, “windy and clear weather for the next couple of days,” in San Luis Obispo County:

SLO County forecast: Windy and clear weather for the next couple days. https://t.co/SAT2ZpwPM7 pic.twitter.com/KaaxyFk6lh — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) May 30, 2022

