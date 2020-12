Warm, dry weather with cool mornings expected this week

–Paso Robles is expected to start off the week with seasonably warm daytime temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s, but mornings will be cold, some days dipping below freezing, according to Weather Underground.

By mid-week, daytime temperatures should drop to the mid-60s. No rain is in the forecast, and some areas of the county could see gusty winds.

To view a full, 10-day forecast for Paso Robles, click here.

Share this post!

email

Related