Warm, sunny weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Partly cloudy or mostly sunny conditions expected all week

– Warm, sunny spring weather is in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to the latest weather forecasts.

Weather Underground is predicting a high temperature of 79 on Monday and Tuesday, 78 on Wednesday, 81 on Thursday, and 77 on Friday. Overnight lows will be in the high 40s. Weekend weather is expected to be slightly cooler.

Partly cloudy or mostly sunny weather is expected all week.

