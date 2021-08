Warm temperatures to start the week

End-of-week cooldown in the forecast

–Temperatures for Paso Robles for beginning and mid week will be warm, with the possibility of triple-digit temperatures on Tuesday, but by the end of the week, it should cool to the upper low 90s and 80s. No rain is in the forecast this week, and clear skies are expected all week long.

