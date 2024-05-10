Paso Robles News|Friday, May 10, 2024
Warm weekend weather in the forecast for Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:17 am, May 10, 2024 by News Staff

sunny weather paso robles

Daytime highs expected to reach upper 80s

– Warm weather and sunshine are in the forecast this weekend for Paso Robles, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground.

Friday’s expected high temperature is 85, followed by 87 on Saturday, and 88 on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to drop again into the low 80s at the beginning of next week.

Sunny weather is in the forecast through Wednesday, where some cloud cover is expected to return.

Click here for a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

Comments

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.