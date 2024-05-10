Warm weekend weather in the forecast for Paso Robles

Daytime highs expected to reach upper 80s

– Warm weather and sunshine are in the forecast this weekend for Paso Robles, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground.

Friday’s expected high temperature is 85, followed by 87 on Saturday, and 88 on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to drop again into the low 80s at the beginning of next week.

Sunny weather is in the forecast through Wednesday, where some cloud cover is expected to return.

Click here for a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

