Warmer temperatures to start off the week 

Posted: 7:10 am, November 15, 2021 by News Staff
Weather forecast from Weather Underground.

Monday’s forecast is cloudy with a high of 82

– Slightly warmer temperatures are in the forecast to start off this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is expected to reach 82-degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will see slightly lower daytime temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s, followed by a cool off into the lower 70s to end the week.

On Saturday, San Luis Obispo County’s Mc Chesney Field reached 90 degrees at 1 p.m., breaking the previous daily high-temperature record at the airport of 88 degrees set back in 1982 and 87 degrees set back in 1933, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey.

