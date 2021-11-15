Warmer temperatures to start off the week

Monday’s forecast is cloudy with a high of 82

– Slightly warmer temperatures are in the forecast to start off this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is expected to reach 82-degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will see slightly lower daytime temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s, followed by a cool off into the lower 70s to end the week.

On Saturday, San Luis Obispo County’s Mc Chesney Field reached 90 degrees at 1 p.m., breaking the previous daily high-temperature record at the airport of 88 degrees set back in 1982 and 87 degrees set back in 1933, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey.

San Luis Obispo County-Mc Chesney Field reached 90 degrees at 1 p.m., breaking the previous daily high-temperature record at the airport of 88 degrees set back in 1982 and 87 degrees set back in 1933. The temperature at the airport may creep higher later this afternoon. 🌞🥤#CAwx pic.twitter.com/KpXxbjkRx4 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) November 13, 2021

