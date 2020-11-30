Mild afternoons, chilly mornings, clear skies in the forecast

–North County can expect slightly warmer than average temperatures entering the month of December, with high temperatures expected in the lower-70s today and into the week, according to Weather Underground.

The weather will also be dry, with winds ranging from 7-10 mph all week, which should push away any clouds. Expect sunny skies for the majority of the week with little to no chance of rain.

However, overnight and early morning temperatures in interior areas like Paso Robles could be as low as the mid to upper 20’s.

To view a full 10-day forecast for Paso Robles, click here.

The night and morning Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will continue to produce clear skies with cold mornings (subfreezing) in the inland valleys and mild afternoons throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. https://t.co/459Jpdm6y5 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/HMrAA8s79v — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) November 29, 2020

According to local PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey, the Central Coast region of California has moved into the “abnormally dry” category for state drought conditions.

I was worried this was going to happen. Due to below typical rainfall and above-average temperatures, the entire Central Coast has moved from “None” to “Abnormally Dry (D0)” drought conditions. A La Niña condition will probably make it worse over the course of this rain season. pic.twitter.com/zhs3hS3223 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) November 25, 2020

