Paso Robles News|Monday, November 30, 2020
Mild afternoons, chilly mornings, clear skies in the forecast 

Posted: 6:14 am, November 30, 2020 by News Staff

–North County can expect slightly warmer than average temperatures entering the month of December, with high temperatures expected in the lower-70s today and into the week, according to Weather Underground.

The weather will also be dry, with winds ranging from 7-10 mph all week, which should push away any clouds. Expect sunny skies for the majority of the week with little to no chance of rain.

However, overnight and early morning temperatures in interior areas like Paso Robles could be as low as the mid to upper 20’s.

To view a full 10-day forecast for Paso Robles, click here.

According to local PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey, the Central Coast region of California has moved into the “abnormally dry” category for state drought conditions.



