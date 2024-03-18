Paso Robles News|Monday, March 18, 2024
Warmer weather followed by chance of rain in the forecast this week 

Posted: 7:08 am, March 18, 2024 by News Staff

Chance of rain starts Friday

– Paso Robles should see sunshine and warming temperatures this week followed by a chance of rain starting Friday, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground.

Monday’s forecast is a high of 78, followed by a high of 79 expected on Tuesday, and 78 on Wednesday, dropping to 73 on Thursday. Friday and Saturday should see lower temps as well as a chance of rain starting Friday night.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid-to-high 40s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

 

Comments

