Warmer weather in the forecast this week

Monday’s forecast is mostly sunny with a high of 78

– Slightly warmer temperatures are in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is expected to reach 78-degrees. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will see slightly lower daytime temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s, and then temperatures are expected to warm up again by this weekend back into the upper 70s.

The forecast this week for SLO County is “warm temperatures and windy,” according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey. Coastal areas could see slightly warmer temperatures than inland areas of the county, as well as strong offshore winds:

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Nov. 21: Warm temperatures and windy https://t.co/zV6rmekSxn — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) November 21, 2021

Click here to read a full, 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

